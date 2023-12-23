Bittensor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.11 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $283.60 or 0.00647941 BTC on exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $9.11 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,901,996 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,897,918. The last known price of Bittensor is 273.07954764 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,994,625.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.