Blur Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205.10 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Blur has a market capitalization of $43.41 million and approximately $205.10 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,175,497,906.2024353 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.53011246 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $249,392,432.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

