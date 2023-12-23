BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $699.31 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $270.51 or 0.00617114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $41.03 billion and approximately $699.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,934 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
