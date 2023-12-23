BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.01 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion and approximately $702.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $270.35 or 0.00617013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,694,001 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,694,103.37657377. The last known price of BNB is 268.18962856 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1908 active market(s) with $971,396,156.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
