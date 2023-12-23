Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.78. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers retained executive search and analytics solutions; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

