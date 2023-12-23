Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.67. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 727 shares trading hands.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
