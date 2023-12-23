Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$4,335,890.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$86.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,123,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,696. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.5134666 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

