Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $21.93 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.93 billion and approximately $532.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,317.38 or 0.05283366 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00110149 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00026086 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00021649 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015264 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009079 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001920 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,347,647,434 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
