Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $21.93 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.93 billion and approximately $532.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,317.38 or 0.05283366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00110149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,347,647,434 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

