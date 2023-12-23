CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. CarMax has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 654.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.