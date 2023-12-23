Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
