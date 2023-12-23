Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

