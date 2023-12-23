CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.92 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $46.39 million and $2.92 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.96 or 1.00184326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012259 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003621 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05510861 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,602,319.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

