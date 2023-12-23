Celestia Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $182.44 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $13.30 or 0.00030272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,011,616,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,659,966 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,011,397,260.273932 with 152,440,788.023932 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 12.09025274 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $175,412,158.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

