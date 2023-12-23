Celo Dollar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.57 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,316,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

