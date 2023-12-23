Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $595.24. 468,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,025. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $597.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

