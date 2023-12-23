CoinLoan 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.10 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $1.47 million and $0.10 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

