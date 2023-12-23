CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.18. 53,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 14,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

