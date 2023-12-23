Comparing Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

97.2% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 564.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 6.28 -$12.64 million $0.17 134.94 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $733.43 million 0.24 $17.76 million ($0.84) -3.17

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 4.64% 1.04% 0.53% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -1.51% -3.03% -0.47%

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.