Compound (COMP) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Compound token can currently be bought for $54.85 or 0.00125423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $442.05 million and approximately $47.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,058,611 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

