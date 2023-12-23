Conflux (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.65 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $685.63 million and $43.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,793.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00164963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00530608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00407185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00115218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,398,649 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,554,196,176.8559084 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1853523 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $62,965,830.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

