Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells $10,463.80 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 452 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $10,463.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,810.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 18th, William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33.

On Friday, December 1st, William Robert Carey sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

BASE stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

