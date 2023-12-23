Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $151.33 million and approximately $47.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004991 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

