Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $149.16 million and approximately $47.34 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005190 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

