Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.83. 1,412,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

