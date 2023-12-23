Dai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179.62 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and approximately $179.62 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

