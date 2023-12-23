Decred Price Tops $16.49 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Decred has a market cap of $259.46 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $16.49 or 0.00037702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00123959 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00026124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004327 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002246 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,731,777 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

