DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $19.95 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00123959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00026124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004327 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002246 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

