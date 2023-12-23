DEI Price Up 2.2% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. DEI has a market capitalization of $229.22 million and approximately $119.35 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00164787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008948 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

