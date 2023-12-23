DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $162.64 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,809.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00165023 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.91 or 0.00529358 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008916 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00404909 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048593 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00114844 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,715,570,172 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
