DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $162.64 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,809.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00165023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.91 or 0.00529358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00404909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00114844 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,715,570,172 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

