Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as high as C$2.70. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 56,435 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIV. Cormark lifted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$391.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 34.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2077821 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

