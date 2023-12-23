Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0934 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and approximately $352.86 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00165821 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009060 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 142,357,456,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars.
