Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $48.26 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $48.26 million and approximately $370,740.27 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.09162355 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $346,169.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

