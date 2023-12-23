Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1249 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY remained flat at $7.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. Enel has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

