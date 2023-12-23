Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.18 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $266,418.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00102573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00020869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005675 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,554,886 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

