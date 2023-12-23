Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 23rd (BLDR, DOX, ENS, HEES, NSA, OMF, PERI, QNST, SPWR, VC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, December 23rd:
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
