ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,934.63

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $11,934.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.78 or 1.00075763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012126 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003602 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0249551 USD and is up 74.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,558.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

