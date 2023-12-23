Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.98 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00003938 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $123.98 million and $457,431.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00167035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00534960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00408743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00114786 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,209,619 coins and its circulating supply is 72,210,213 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

