ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 450,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. 245,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,863. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

