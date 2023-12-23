ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIOV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

