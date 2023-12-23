ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

