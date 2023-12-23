Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44,409.82

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $44,409.82 and approximately $354.53 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Escroco Emerald alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00004583 USD and is up 10.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco Emerald and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.