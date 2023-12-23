Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $21.43 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $202.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,784.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00165389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00532681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00407407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00115272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,673,970 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

