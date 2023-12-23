Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.88 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,291.73 or 0.05233027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $275.43 billion and $7.88 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00104193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,732 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

