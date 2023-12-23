Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,080 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,764,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,476,891. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

