Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,930 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.76. 9,644,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,224. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

