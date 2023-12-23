Exeter Financial LLC Buys 13,438 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.18. 526,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,519. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

