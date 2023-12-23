FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $1.32 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $184.46 million and approximately $0.10 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.33249129 USD and is up 11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

