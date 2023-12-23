Fei USD (FEI) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and $139,700.64 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,888.78 or 1.00019163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012148 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003589 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,453,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,026 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,453,693.83082771 with 13,195,026.44806542 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95701003 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $245,632.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

