Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $614.23 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $614.23 million and $86.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00109814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,406,262 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

