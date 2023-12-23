First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $1.46 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,795,341,367 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,795,341,366.91. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00090966 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,199,774,300.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

