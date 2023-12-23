Galxe (GAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.51 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Galxe has a total market cap of $177.44 million and $11.51 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galxe has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004270 BTC on major exchanges.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,097,997 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

